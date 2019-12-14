Hanover School Board Chairman cites personal reasons for resignation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The chairman of the Hanover County School Board cited personal reasons when he resigned Friday, nearly two years before his term was set to end.

School Board Chair Roger Bourassa, who represents the Mechanicsville District, submitted his resignation letter to Board of Supervisors Chair W. Canova Peterson, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

“It has been my sincere honor to serve on the School Board, and I am grateful to Mr. Peterson and the Board of Supervisors for this opportunity. I have been fortunate to work collaboratively and strategically with my fellow board members on many positive and meaningful accomplishments during my tenure, and I will miss them,” Bourassa said in a statement.

Peterson said Bourassa, who has served on the board since 2014, will be missed but that he understands and respects his decision to leave the board.

Mr. Bourassa has served our students and community with honor and distinction. I have enjoyed working with Roger and could not have asked for a more dedicated appointee to represent our district on the School Board. I am grateful for his many contributions to ensure our school division remains a leader in education. While I will miss him, I understand and respect his decision. He will be difficult to replace.” W. Canova Peterson, Board of Supervisors Chair.

A public hearing will be advertised in the coming weeks for the acceptance of possible replacements for Bourassa’s seat.

“I will also miss Dr. Gill and his staff, who dedicate their hearts and souls to meeting the complex and ever-changing needs of our students. Under such strong leadership, I am confident that Hanover County Public Schools’ tradition of excellence will endure,” Bourassa continued.

