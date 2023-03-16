HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the Hanover County School Board appointed a committee made up of a representative from each district to establish a name for the upcoming elementary school. The committee is seeking input on a name for the school scheduled to open in 2024-25.

The new school will consolidate Henry Clay and John M. Gandy elementary school, which is currently under construction.

The committee will meet in the coming weeks to discuss options for a new name and say they want to hear from the community. Students, families, staff, and community members are encouraged to submit their input by emailing schoolname@hcps.us or calling 804-365-4527 by noon on Friday, March 24.

According to the school board policy, geographic location, environmental features, and historical considerations are the main ideas for consideration.

The committee will present a single name for consideration during a business meeting on April 11. The board will take a vote on May 9.