Hanover School Board meeting to discuss learning during pandemic, changing Confederate school names

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Happening now, the Hanover School Board is meeting virtually via Zoom to discuss the “Return to Learn” plan and changing Confederate school names.

This fall, Hanover families have the choice of learning virtually or in the classroom.

For students who plan to do face to face learning, transportation to and from school will be limited to reduce the spread of the virus. The school system is encouraging families to provide their own transportation.

About a month ago, the school board voted to officially change the confederate school names.

Just last week, signage was re-installed at Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The board released a statement saying, “The names and changing of the names at each school have been an extremely sensitive issue to many Hanoverians. The School Board recognizes that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer. Just as there is an ongoing process for determining the new names of these schools, the School Board is asking staff to present a formalized process for the removal of the current names that includes signage and various articles located throughout the schools and campuses.”

During tonight’s meeting, the school district will present a plan about the how the process of renaming the schools will look.

