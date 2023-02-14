HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is expected to take action on the superintendent’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year Tuesday night.

A few key budget items include a 5% salary increase for all employees, increased stipends for teacher mentors, the continuation of a $15 per hour minimum pay rate for all employees, 13 additional special education teachers to support increased enrollment and funding for Google for Education Plus Licensing.

The proposed budget also addresses the future of school buildings. Superintendent Michael Gill presented to advance the schedule for replacing Battlefield Park Elementary School in the fiscal year 2024 and Washington-Henry Elementary School in 2025. In addition, the board will discuss the consolidation of John M. Gandy and Henry Clay elementary schools.

The Hanover County School Board will hold its public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Ashland.