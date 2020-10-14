Hanover school board officially approves new names for Lee-Davis High, Stonewall Jackson Middle

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School are officially no more.
During a meeting Tuesday night, the Hanover County School Board approved the new names for the schools that previously memorialized Confederate leaders. Mechanicsville High School will replace Lee Davis and Bell Creek Middle School will replace Stonewall Jackon.
The new names are in line with School Board policy, which stipulates that schools cannot be named after any person, living or deceased.
Back in July, the board voted to rename the schools in a 4-3 vote after calls for change grew.
A renaming committee was then formed to narrow down name nominations and get public feedback.
Now that the decision is made, each school will be tasked with choosing a new mascot.
