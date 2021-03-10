Hanover School Board to vote on changes to IB program in April

The Hanover County School Board will vote at its next meeting whether to make changes to the division’s IB program. (Photo: Hanover County Public Schools)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board decided Tuesday to bring back the topic of changes to the division’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program for a vote at its next meeting in April.

The Board is considering whether to consolidate the program so that only students who choose to pursue the IB Diploma Programme can take IB courses. The Board will also vote in April whether to consolidate the IB Diploma Programme to be offered in one building, which would be Atlee High School.

Several Hanover County Public Schools students spoke at the meeting Tuesday to urge the Board to vote “no” on consolidation.

“It has taught me how to communicate with my peers, how to communicate with my authorities, how to think analytically, pull information from a text and apply it to different disciplines,” Mechanicsville District resident Joseph Washington said. “That’s just not something you’re going to get in AP classes.”

If the Board moves forward in consolidating the IB program, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Leadership Jennifer Greif said that IB courses would be supplemented with dual-enrollment and Advanced Placement (AP) options.

“I would like to encourage all of you to just vote ‘no’ to this consolidation to IB,” Washington said. “It’s not going to be for the benefit of the County.”

Another student who spoke during the Public Comment period at Tuesday’s meeting said that students might be discouraged from enrolling in IB Diploma Programme if it means going to a different school with a different set of friends.

“Leaving my friends at school that I really wanted to go to would’ve never been a second choice for me,” she said. “They were always first.”

The IB provides both a full diploma option and course-only opportunities. Models in Virginia and the U.S. vary in terms of course-only options and degree of overlap with AP and dual-enrollment offerings. Greif said that in Chesterfield County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools, the divisions offer IB classes only for students in the IB Diploma Programme.

Greif also provided data on the types of IB courses Hanover students who are not enrolled in the Diploma Programme are currently taking. The majority of IB course-only students are taking core classes, while 16% of course-only students are taking IB world language classes and 32% are taking electives.

If the Board approves the proposed IB program consolidation, these students would be able to commit to the IB Diploma Programme or take similar courses offered at the AP level.

“My concern is there’ll be a good size number of students who will no longer have the option of IB,” School Board Chairman and Beaverdam District representative John F. Axselle III said. “We limit their access.”

But Greif said that instead of limiting student access: “We change their access.”

This slide presented at Tuesday’s Hanover County School Board meeting shows the growth in enrollment of IB Diploma Programme and IB course-only students over the years. (Photo: Hanover County Public Schools)

Over the years, the number of students opting for IB courses or the IB Diploma Programme has remained basically unchanged. However, for the 2018-19 school year, there were 147 Diploma Programme students and 509 course-only students. Comparatively, during the 2019-20 school year, there were 124 Diploma Programme students and 522 course-only students.

“As you can see, the diploma students are staying roughly the same,” Greif said. “Do remember that we are having slight decreases in our enrollment overall in the division, and then you can see our course-only students are going slightly up and down, but no significant differences.”

The current plan proposes changes to take effect for student next fall. But that hinges on the Board making a decision this spring.

The Board will vote on possible changes to Hanover’s IB program at its April 13 meeting.