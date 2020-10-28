Hanover school district says 9K Chromebooks have arrived

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC — More than 9,000 Chromebooks have arrived for Hanover County Public Schools students.

The shipment will allow every student in the school division to have a Chromebook in the coming weeks, the district announced on Facebook.

According to Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill, distribution is expected to begin next week to middle school students. Distribution to high school and elementary school students will follow.

“The receipt of these devices, at a time when there is a national shortage of Chromebooks, is a significant advancement for our school division and our ability to serve the ever-changing needs of our students and families,” Dr. Gill stated in an address to the school community.

The electronic devices were paid for through the CARES Act and local funding approved by the county’s school board.

