HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Proposed policy changes could expand the reasons why library materials can be removed from Hanover County schools.

Several people weighed in on the possible changes to the school division’s policy regarding Library Materials Review at a school board meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

The revisions include two new ways to challenge content.

The first would be a formal complaint and review process for materials that are considered “pervasive vulgarity” and the second would be another formal process for materials that are “controversial.”

The draft said any community member can challenge what they believe is vulgar or obscene content.

While it’s under review, that material will be removed from all schools, including its libraries and classrooms, until the review is complete.

However, any material challenged for being controversial can remain in schools until the review is over.

Those in support said some materials should be off limits to students.

“They can’t watch a PG-13 movie, but they’re allowed to check out an X-rated book,” one person said at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Todd Gathje, a Hanover resident and the Vice President of Government Relations for the Family Foundation, a conservative political group that opposes gay marriage, abortion rights and “transgenderism”, said the school board’s draft of the revised policy is off to a good start.

“It respects parental rights, but more importantly, it respects and protects the innocence of young children. That’s what we’re trying to do here is to make sure they can’t walk into a library and read some very graphic materials that ended up on the book shelves,” he said.

Others said the policy doesn’t clearly define what “pervasive vulgarity” is, which could lead down a rabbit hole of removing every book that makes people feel uncomfortable.

“The school board is simply not equipped to deal with the resulting storm of challenges,” one person said during the meeting.

“If one resident doesn’t like it, it’s out. Is that the way you want to make decisions? If so, let’s take that same approach with this policy. I’m a Hanover resident and I think this policy is vulgar. So, I guess it’s got to go right?” another person asked.

The school board is expected to continue working on revisions to the draft before taking action on it.