HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is one step closer to implementing its new Library Materials Committee following the approval of a controversial book policy.

In August, the Hanover County School Board revised its library materials policy that passed in June. The recent policy update included a breakdown of the county’s three step book review process, including its new Library Materials Committee.

According to the policy, the Library Materials Committee is made up of seven Hanover County residents who will represent each district.

Board nominees include:

Mechanicsville: Jerry McCormick

Cold Harbor: Jennie Trolinger

Henry: Liz Conlan

Ashland: TBD

South Anna: Erin Dulgher

Beaverdam: Joni Moore

Chickahominy: Liz Borysewicz

The committee will also work with the assistant superintendent of instructional leadership who will be a non-voting member.

The new committee works at the second tier of a three-step process.

Level One: Local School Review Committee

Level Two: Library Materials Committee

Level Three: School Board Review

If a Hanover parent or guardian would like to challenge a book on the list provided by school librarians and teachers, they can file a request for reconsideration.

First, the school would conduct a review and if the challenger disagrees with the school’s decision, the Library Materials Committee can conduct a review of their own. The committee would then submit a written request with their recommendation to the school board for final approval.