Hanover County schools auctioning off property from renamed buildings

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools will be auctioning off items from the two school buildings formerly named for Confederate leaders.
Bids can begin on items from the former Lee-Davis High School on Jan. 11. The auction for things from the former Stonewall Jackson Middle School will be started a few weeks later.
All items will be available through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com/hanovercounty.
The school district has not indicated what will be available for purchase. Items will be added as time goes on and not all at once.
Any questions regarding the auction process may be directed to the Hanover County Purchasing Department at (804) 365-6015 or fms@hanovercounty.gov.
