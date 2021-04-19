Hanover schools release high school graduation plans

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Hanover County Public Schools’ Class of 2021 will have the chance to graduate in-person in June.

The school district will be holding ceremonies on June 18 and 19 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. There will be two outdoor ceremonies per day, one in the morning and another in the early afternoon.

Every student will be able to attend along with three guests. For those who have to stay home there will be a live-stream available to view.

HCPS has set the following graduation schedule:

Mechanicsville High School: Friday, June 18 at 9 a.m.

Hanover High School: Friday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry High School: Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m.

Atlee High School: Saturday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m.

During the ceremony, students will sit with their guests, spaced apart from other groups. Each student will have their called to come and receive their diploma on stage.