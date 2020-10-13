Hanover Schools set to vote on new names for Lee-Davis High, Stonewall Jackson Middle today

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover School Board is set to approve new names for two schools named after Confederate leaders.

Last month, the board gave their support to rename Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, and a formal vote is expected Tuesday night.

Lee-Davis could be become Mechanicsville High School and Stonewall Jackson is slated to become Bell Creek Middle.

Back in July, the board voted to rename the schools in a 4-3 vote after calls for change grew.

A renaming committee was then formed to narrow down name nominations and get public feedback.

Once a decision is made, each school will be tasked with choosing a new mascot.

Tuesday’s vote will happen during the meeting’s open session at 7 p.m.