ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover County Public Schools is spending an average of $7,300 a day to fuel its fleet of buses and passenger vehicles and will transfer funds to ensure the district has enough money set aside for gas until the end of the school year.

The county’s school board unanimously approved a proposal to transfer $220,000 to cover the projected increases in fuel costs.

The decision was expected after the transfer was recommended for approval. The final vote came during the board’s meeting Tuesday, the same day gas prices in the Richmond region matched a record.

“As fuel costs rise nationally, HCPS is not immune to the increased cost of running a fleet of vehicles each day. As activities and enrollment return closer to a pre-pandemic normal, we are also experiencing an increased level of consumption this spring over the last two fiscal years,” the budget transfer proposal states.

The plan calls for using projected savings in the 2022 fiscal year, $120,000 in funding for vehicle repairs and maintenance and $100,000 set aside for the district’s liability insurance renewal.

“Staff anticipates the insurances savings to be one time and related to our actuarial assessment reflecting the 2020 school year which presented a substantial reduction in claims due all students and most staff being in a remote learning and work status,” the district’s plan continues.

Hanover schools currently spends $7,300 per day on gas for its buses and other passenger vehicles, according to the proposal.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Hanover County reached $4.27 per gallon on Tuesday, two cents above Virginia’s average as of May 11. But the cost of diesel gas, which fuels most school buses in the country, surpassed a state record with an average price of $5.55 per gallon, according to AAA.