Hanover schools stripped of Confederate name signage

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The former Lee Davis and Stonewall Jackson schools have been stripped of their name signage following a decision by the Hanover County School Board to change the names of the schools memorializing Confederate leaders.

“The school names have been a symbol of inequality for the African American community.  The decision by the School Board today was long overdue and a first step towards racial justice in Hanover County.  We are encouraged that the Hanover County School Board made the right choice,” President of the Hanover County NAACP, Robert Barnette told 8News in a statement.

