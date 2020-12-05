Hanover schools suspend winter sports due to rise in COVID cases

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Schools have announced that they will suspend all workouts, tryouts and practices, effective Monday, in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A final decision on the winter sports season will be made Friday, Dec. 18

Read the full statement below:

Hanover County Public Schools is committed to protecting the health and safety of our students, employees, and community. As we shared with you last week, we remain concerned about the noticeable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in recent weeks in our county. This is especially true within some of our middle and high schools.

In collaboration with Chickahominy Health District officials, we continue to review guidance and data as it relates to participating in Virginia High School League winter sports this school year. While no final decision has been made at this time, we believe it is necessary to suspend all conditioning programs, tryouts, and practices, effective Monday, December 7. This applies to all high school and middle school athletics programs.

We will communicate our final decision about the winter sports season no later than Friday, December 18.

We do not make these decisions lightly as we understand the importance and benefits of athletics in our students’ lives that go far beyond the court, field, and mat. We made this decision after close consultation with Chickahominy Health District officials, and with the support of our School Board, middle and high school principals, and athletic directors. We will continue to do so moving forward.

Above all, we collectively believe that we must do everything possible to protect our core mission, which is to educate our students. We encourage you to join us in our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to help protect each other and keep our schools safe, healthy, and open. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor all health-related data and guidance carefully over the next two weeks as we work to make our final decision about the winter sports season.

Winter Sports update from Hanover County schools