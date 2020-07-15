Hanover Schools to rename Stonewall Jackson Middle, Lee-Davis High following 4-3 vote

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With a 4-3 vote, the Hanover County School Board decided Tuesday night to change the names of their schools that memorialize Confederate leaders.

Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School both are no more as school leaders executed a vote Tuesday that would result in them being renamed.

“We owe it to all of our students to have a nurturing and welcoming environment,” said Robert L. Hundley Jr., of the Chickahominy District.

The votes were as followed:

John F. Axselle III , Beaverdam District – Chairman–NO

, Beaverdam District – Chairman–NO Ola J. Hawkins, Ashland District – Vice-Chair– YES

Ashland District – Vice-Chair– YES Kelly K. Evko, South Anna District–YES

South Anna District–YES Sterling H. Daniel , Mechanicsville District— YES

, Mechanicsville District— YES Robert L. Hundley , Jr., Chickahominy District— YES

, Jr., Chickahominy District— YES Norman K. Sulser , Cold Harbor District– NO

, Cold Harbor District– NO George E. Sutton, Henry District–NO

Dozens of letters were read aloud during the virtual school board meeting, with residents voicing their opinion on the divisive matter.

