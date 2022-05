HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

According to police, 16-year-old Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was last seen at her home in Ashland on the morning of Saturday, May 28.

Silina has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at about 5’5″ and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Silina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-572-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.