HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding a man who they say stole from a Lowe’s in the Mechanicsville area.

According to police, the man pictured went into the Lowe’s at 6425 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Sunday, Aug. 28 and stole around $1,000 worth of items, including power tools.

The man’s car is a 2005 to 2007 Ford Freestyle that may be grey or titanium green, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s announcement.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.