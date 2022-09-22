HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently searching for a man whom they say is armed and dangerous and wanted for attempted murder in connection to a road rage shooting incident two weeks ago.

On Monday, Sept. 5, at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the scene on Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road in Hanover for a reported road rage incident during which shots were fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a truck that sustained multiple gunshots. Officers said no injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.

Christopher Nicholas Chivily. Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was allegedly seen driving a green 1990s Dodge pickup truck with a motorcycle in the bed. According to police, there were at least two people inside the pickup at the time of the shooting.

After a detailed investigation, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, Sept. 22, that they found the green Dodge pickup and identified the suspect as Christopher Nicholas Chivily.

Chivily is wanted in Hanover for attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm after being voluntarily committed and vandalism, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also said they believe Chivily is in the Goochland area and driving a green 2003 Chevy Silverado bearing Virginia tags, TZG-8575. Chivily is also believed to have a firearm in his possession, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said in Thursday’s statement.

The suspect vehicle, a green 2003 Chevy Silverado. Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding Chivily’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140. Residents can also use the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a tip. Those who send tips through either methods may remain anonymous.