HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has now identified a man they say stole around $1,000 worth of items from a Lowe’s in Mechanicsville.

In an announcement released last week, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they needed help identifying a suspect in a grand larceny incident that occurred at 6425 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Sunday, Aug. 28.

After a thorough investigation with numerous tips, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that 38-year-old Frank Dustin Luman of Richmond had been identified as the suspect. Luman is now wanted for grand larceny.

(Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Luman is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reportedly 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luman is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-265-6140.