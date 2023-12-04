HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated account of the events surrounding the death of a 15-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a CSX train last week.

According to police, deputies responded to the 9400 block of Atlee Station Road in the Atlee area at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 for a repot of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. 15-year-old Chris Asare-Budu, a sophomore at nearby Atlee High School, was killed by the train.

The CSX engineer who was controlling the train at the time of the crash told police that they saw Asare-Budu walking down the center of the tracks and immediately applied the bares and sounded the horn in attempt an attempt to alert him.

The engineer said that, as the train was approaching him, Asare-Budu was wearing earbuds in both ears and was looking down at his phone “up to the moment he was struck.”

This new information is being shared as police say social media posts are circulating saying that Asare-Budu’s death was intentional. Police say no evidence has been found which suggests that this incident was intentionally caused in any way.

“This incident appears to be a tragic accident,” said the Hanover Sheriff’s Office in a release. “We would like to encourage the community to be mindful of the harmful impact of sharing false information in tragedies such as these. Again, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of Chris Asare-Budu.”

Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6110.