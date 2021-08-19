Hanover Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing teenager

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hanover County are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who’s been missing since Aug. 15.

Henley Ty Huffman was last seen at his home in Montpelier. Henley is a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office say Huffman is known to frequent Short Pump and Goochland.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Huffman, contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also use the P3 app to submit tips.

