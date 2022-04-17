HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed two people just Southeast of Montpelier.

According to police, A 2003 Dodge pickup truck that was towing a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading East on Mountain Road near Montpelier Friday evening.

As the truck approached Rosmarin Road, it is believed that the Trailblazer became unstable forcing both vehicles off the road. The truck hit a tree head-on and the Trailblazer became disconnected, also hitting a tree.

Both the driver and passenger of the truck, identified as 25-year-old Chauncey Eugene Walker, Jr. and 52-year-old Robert William Bailey, were pronounced dead at the scene.