Hanover Sheriff’s Office K-9 Loki passes away after nearly 7 years of service

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that its K-9 Loki passed away yesterday from natural causes.

The office said Loki’s death was due to medical conditions, and he passed away peacefully next to his human partner’s side on March 30.

“Loki was a valued member of this agency and his human partner’s family,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff. “Loki and his partner shared a very special bond that only K-9 officers can truly understand.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Loki started his career with the office in December of 2013 and graduated from the Richmond Police K-9 School with his human partner in June 2014. Loki was also certified through the SWAT school, meaning he was certified to work with the office’s SWAT team in high-risk situations.

During his life, Loki responded to more than 150 major calls involving felonies and other dangerous incidents.

“K-9 Loki was faithful to the end,” his human partner said.

In addition to his work with law enforcement, the office said Loki was a part of the community and participated in 67 public demonstrations.

“[Loki]He was always a favorite at community presentations,” Hine said. “We are thankful for Loki’s nearly seven years of faithful service. He will truly be missed by the entire Sheriff’s Office family.”