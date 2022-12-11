Luis Axel Moreno Ramos (Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who they say is wanted on several charges.

According to police, Luis Axel Moreno Ramos is wanted for two counts of assault on law enforcement, felony eluding police, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and improper display of registration.

Moreno Ramos stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Moreno Ramos or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.