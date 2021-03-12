Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for distribution of controlled substance

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for several charges, including distribution of a controlled substance.

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for several charges, including distribution of a controlled substance.

Wilson Anderson, Jr., 32, of King William is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Contempt of Court and Violation of Condition of Release.

Anderson is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also download the “P3 Tips” app to submit their tip.