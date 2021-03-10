Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Chaeli Baughan, 14, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

Chaeli Baughan, 14, was reported missing on March 8. The Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with lounge pants and cowboy boots.

Baughan is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Baughan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.