HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam operated by individuals who call to impersonate Amazon employees and law enforcement to get people’s personal information.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an individual claiming to be an Amazon employee will call a victim to tell them about suspicious charges on their account. This individual then tells the victim that they will contact law enforcement on the victim’s behalf, and ask the victim to remain on the line so that the call can be recorded.

An individual claiming to be from the “Hanover Police Department” will get on the line and ask for personal information from the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police are asking anyone who receives such calls to hang up immediately. Those who have been a victim of a scam that has resulted in monetary loss is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.