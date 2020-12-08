Hanover Sherriff’s Office investigating string of car thefts and break-ins; one of which used in robbery and shooting

HANOVER COUNTY, VA (WRIC-TV) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of car thefts and car break-ins.

There have been more than 20 incidents over the past few months. 8News was told two cars have been stolen, one of which was used in a crime spree in the City of Richmond.

One car theft caught on camera shows it can happen in an instant. In the video shared on the Hanover Sheriff’s Office Facebook page you can see a red car is left running while owner runs back into the house to grab something. In that split-second, a thief jumps in the car and drives off.

You can watch the video below:

“Vehicles are being entered that are unlocked, said, Lieutenant James Cooper with the Hanover county Sheriff’s Office. He says the thieves are making off with all kinds of valuables including weapons left sitting in cars. He said, “Electronics, cash, jewelry and even handguns if left unsecure.”

Most of the crimes have happened in the Mechanicsville area in the King’s Charter subdivision or at the Cambridge and Sherwood Crossing apartment complexes. 8News has confirmed one of the stolen cars was used to commit multiple crimes on Richmond’s Southside.

“One vehicle was stolen and used to commit two robberies in one night. In that same night, that same vehicle was used in 3 separate shootings as well,” said Lt. Cooper.

He added the Hanover Sheriff’s Office is stepping up patrols and four juveniles have been linked to 13 of the incidents.

“They have been arrested and currently in Hanover County they are facing charges of grand larceny, larceny from automobiles as well as a petit larceny,” Lt. Cooper said.

The lieutenant also said all of the crimes were preventable. In all of the cases the car doors were left on and in some cases the keys to the car left inside.

Officers are asking Community to help them out by taking valuables inside, locking their doors and reporting anything suspicious.