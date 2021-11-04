Hanover students, community members hold support rally for transgender students ahead of school board meeting on Thursday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board is holding a meeting Thursday evening to gather public input related to proposed policy revisions on the treatment of transgender students.

On Thursday morning, community members and students rallied outside of Atlee High School ahead of the meeting they say to draw attention to the importance of protecting Hanover’s transgender students.

Jay Engle, a senior at Atlee HS, told 8News about the importance of love and support during some of the critical years of his life as a trans student.

“I just want to bring light to the fact that if it weren’t for my close-knit, supportive network — I would’ve taken my life in middle school due to what I have to go through as a trans person,” Engle said.



Protest at Atlee High School (Photos: Autumn Childress/WRIC)

The school board meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 200 Berkley Street in Ashland.