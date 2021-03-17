Hanover teacher finalist for national math and science teaching award

Whitney Wells-Corfield is a fifth-grade teacher at South Anna Elementary School. She has taught for 15 years, with the past seven in Hanover. (Photo courtesy of Hanover County Public Schools)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County Public Schools teacher is one of four finalists from Virginia in the running for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Whitney Wells-Corfield is a fifth-grade teacher at South Anna Elementary School. She has taught for 15 years, with the past seven in Hanover.

“I am humbled and honored to be a finalist for this award,” she said. “A teacher is only as effective as the team that surrounds her and I’m grateful that I get to shine some light on the many people that constitute my team. In my eyes, I am sharing this award with my fifth-grade colleagues, the ITRT at my school, my school administration, the HCPS math team, and my family. I have an incredible support network.”

Wells-Corfield was honored with the 2019-20 HCPS Innovator of the Year back in May.

Winners of this award receive a $10000 prize from the National Science Foundation, a presidential certificate and a trip to Washington D.C.