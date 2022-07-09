HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover is currently working with community members to update its Comprehensive Plan, the county’s vision for the future.

As part of the Comprehensive Plan update, two interactive workshops are scheduled this summer for citizens to work together to discuss future land uses throughout the county.

The first workshop will be held on Thursday, July 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Montpelier Center for Arts and Education at 17205 Mountain Road in Montpelier. The second workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Atlee Branch Library, located at 9212 Rutlandshire Drive in Mechanicsville. Both workshops will include the same activities.

Pre-registration for these workshops is encouraged. Visit the Envision Hanvover website or call 804-365-6171 for registration and more information on the Comprehensive Plan.

The plan addresses many aspects of life in Hanover, including land use, housing, economic development and natural resources. It is continuing to be developed and will likely be finished in late 2023.