HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — After a two-year break caused by COVID-19, the Hanover Tomato Festival will be making its return to Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and again in 2021, though the county dedicated the entire month of July to the Hanover Tomato last year.

This year, the festival will take place Friday, July 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 16. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first day will feature live music, a dance performance by Richmond Urban Dance, a Pizza Race and Relay and vendors selling tomato-focused food.

The second day will feature face painting, a scavenger hunt, a selfie station and vendors.

Admission is free and the event is family and pet-friendly.