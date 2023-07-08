HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Tomato Festival is returning to the Richmond area and is the organizers are planning to return the event to its agricultural roots.

According to a release from Hanover County, this year’s event will feature children’s activities, nearly 100 vendors, agricultural displays, antiques, live entertainment and of course — Hanover tomatoes.

The festival will also feature a newly expanded children’s area, which will include a rock-climbing wall, tractor rides, bounce houses and a petting zoo.

The event is free to attend and pet-friendly, though animals must be on a leach. The festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.