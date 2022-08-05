HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Transgender students in Hanover County could soon have to make a formal request to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.

The school board is considering a proposal that would give them the final say to approve or deny those students’ requests.

The policy will be introduced on Tuesday at the next school board meeting. If approved, transgender students and their parents or guardians would have to give a written request to the school’s principal to use restrooms, locker rooms, or changing rooms that align with their gender identity.

