Hanover Vegetable Farm holds fall festival

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Vegetable Farm has found another way to have fun in a socially distanced and unique way. Saturday marked the beginning of their two day Gourds, Goblets and Ghouls Festival. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11 but the second date had been postponed. Following the postponement to Oct. 18 they also added another day of festivities on Oct. 17.

The event featured wine, food, pumpkins and music from local country band “Cobalt Whiskey.” According to the Hanover Vegetable Farm Facebook page, there were over 40 vendors, hayrides, pumpkin picking and a corn maze. Saturday there was also a haunted house for guests to walk through. Guests could choose a ticket price that included picking a pumpkin.

The festivities ran until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

