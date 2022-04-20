HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is proposing a massive $20 million project to widen a nearly two-mile stretch of Pole Green Road that aims to reduce traffic in the area but will impact some property owners.

The county is seeking input from residents about the proposal, which calls for Pole Green Road to be expanded from two to four lanes from Bell Creek Road to Rural Point Road. A public hearing at Pole Green Elementary School has been set for April 25.

The county’s plan proposes to widen that 1.6-mile stretch of Pole Green Road and add a grass median and a sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Green lines indicate the proposed median and sidewalk along Pole Green Road at the Bell Creek Road intersection. (Photo courtesy of Hanover County)

Joe Vidunas, the transportation engineer for Hanover’s Department of Public Works, said during a meeting in September 2021 that the project will involve eight intersections and 76 parcels of land owned by 54 property owners who will be affected either directly or indirectly.

But Vidunas said the purpose of the project is to address growing congestion in the area, which he attributed to new developments and neighborhoods being built. He said that about 19,000 drivers move through Bell Creek and Lee Davis roads each day, saying that figure is “about the tipping point” to include more lanes.

Vidunas added that 62 crashes were reported on the stretch of Pole Green Road from 2017 to Aug. 31, 2020, including one pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver.

Green lines indicate the proposed median and sidewalk along Pole Green Road at the Hanover Grove Boulevard intersection. (Photo courtesy of Hanover County)

The county is proposing to add “Continuous Green-T” intersections in the area to allow safe movement out of neighborhoods, including on Plum Grove Drive.

These intersections give drivers a “channelized receiving lane” to avoid other vehicles when making a left turn from a side street, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“We know that this project is going to have significant impacts on your way of life and for that, we are truly sorry if those impacts are something that you’re not in favor of,” Vidunas said during the county’s first meeting on the project in October 2020. “We will do everything that we can to try to minimize those impacts within reason, but we are limited to some extent in what we can do.”

Green lines indicate the proposed median and sidewalk along Pole Green Road at the Lee Davis Road intersection. (Photo courtesy of Hanover County)

“We know that your property is probably your most important asset, and we don’t take that lightly,” he added. “We will try as we might to minimize impacts to your property though we know that the impacts will not be equitable due to a multitude of considerations that, unfortunately…some of you will be impacted more than others.”

The overall budget for the project is $20.5 million, which will come from a collection of federal, state and local funds. The county estimates to begin work on the project in March 2026 and end construction by September 2027.

Green lines indicate the proposed median and sidewalk along Pole Green Road and the end of project at Rural Point Road. (Photo courtesy of Hanover County)

The public meeting at Pole Green Elementary, which will include a presentation and a question-and-answer session, will be held April 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents can submit questions at the hearing, with Vidunas directly or the county.

Comments will be accepted at the hearing or may be submitted to the attention of Joseph E. Vidunas, Project Manager, Dept. of Public Works, P.O. Box 470, Hanover, Virginia 23069. Comments may also be submitted via email to jevidunas@hanovercounty.gov. Please reference “Pole Green Rd Widening Public Hearing” in all correspondence.