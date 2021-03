HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Why celebrate for a day when you can celebrate for a month!

Hanover County announced they will be celebrating the Hanover Tomato the entire month of July instead of a single-day event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Throughout the month of July, a series of events will be held across Hanover County, virtually and in-person. The events will have limited attendance, handled through a pre-registration system with activities for all ages.