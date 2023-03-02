HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday the Hanover Youth Service Council will deliver hygiene supplies to more than 18 food pantries in the county. As of Feb. 27, the council says it has collected over 8,000 supplies.

The Hanover Youth Service Council is an organization of 8th-12th graders with a passion for community service. On March 4, the council will host a Hygiene Supply Drive Sorting event. The event will be held to sort the thousands of hygiene products and prepare them for donation.

The drive ran through the month of February. Donation bins were located in Hanover Middle and High School, local government buildings and the Ashland Branch of the Pamunke Regional Library. The drive was meant to ensure that those in need have access to, not only food but hygiene supplies.