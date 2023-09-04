HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a Tesla is under investigation after a woman was killed Sunday afternoon.
Police say April Sawyer, 39, of Mechanicsville, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson on Old Calvary Drive around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, when she attempted to take a left turn south onto Walnut Grove Road. As she was turning, police said she crossed into the north lane of travel and crashed into a 2023 Tesla head-on.
Sawyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is still ongoing.
