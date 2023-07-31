HCA Health Services has submitted proposals for the construction of Ashland Hospital in Hanover (Photo: Hanover County)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Health Services has submitted proposals on behalf of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital for the construction of a new hospital complex in Hanover — Ashland Hospital — and will be hosting a community meeting Monday, July 31.

Plans for the regional hospital complex state it would be located near the Interstate-95 North-Sliding Hill Road interchange. A rezoning request, a Conditional Use Permit request, and a Special Exception Permit request were all submitted to the Hanover County Planning Department for the hospital’s construction.

The Special Exception Permit is required due to the planned height of the structure exceeding that which is permitted for properties zoned within the B-2 Business District — upon which part of the 40-acre property sits.

The facility is planned to reach 58 feet tall, and while early proposals allocate for a 60-bed hospital with an Emergency Department and associated uses — and an 80,000-square-foot office building — the hospital could ultimately have up to 150 beds and 160,000 square feet of supporting medical office space. The initial phase of the project will only utilize approximately 20 acres for the hospital, according to the county.

An additional piece of land to be used for commercial or civic uses is also part of the rezoning request.

A traffic study conducted by HCA as a part of the proposals submitted to the County stated several road improvement projects would occur in the vicinity of the hospital if the proposal moves forward, including projects for Sliding Hill Road and Leadbetter Road at the following locations:

Sliding Hill Road at Atlee Station Road / Leadbetter Road: Restripe the existing pavement on southbound Leadbetter Road to provide one left-turn lane, one through lane and dual right-turn lanes, and upgrade the traffic signal accordingly

Leadbetter Road at Crosswhitts Drive: Restripe the existing pavement on Leadbetter Road to provide a northbound left-turn lane on Leadbetter Road with 100 feet of storage Restripe the existing pavement on Crosswhitts Drive to provide one ingress lane and two egress lanes

Sliding Hill Road at Kings Acres Connector Road / Site Driveway: Install a conventional traffic signal Extend the eastbound left-turn lane on Sliding Hill Road from 225 feet to 350 feet



HCA Health Services plans to hold a community meeting about the proposal on Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Chickahominy Middle School.