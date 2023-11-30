HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A man is speaking out a day after his nephew was killed by a train in Hanover County.

15-year-old Chris Asare-Budu was a tenth-grader at Atlee High School, but his life tragically ended when he was hit and killed by a CSX freight train on Wednesday morning.

“I just feel like it’s a dream,” said Ernest Lartey, Asare-Budu’s uncle. “It is hard. It is hard. It’s something you know you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. He’s here today, gone the next minute, you know?”

Asare-Budu, described by Lartey as intelliegent, kind and religious, lived in Hanover’s Cool Spring West neighborhood with his parents and his two younger siblings. Lartey said he didn’t know whether his nephew crossed the train tracks often.

“He was a kid who loved church. So yeah, he’s always at church on Sunday. He helps out a lot also with the younger kids,” said Lartey. “He is a model son for anybody. You would love to have Chris to be your son.”

The incident comes after community concern about kids cutting through the woods and across the railroad tracks for a faster route to Atlee High School – but this morning, no one made the trek.

With no warning signs in sight – neighbors like Susan Hart say they are going to start verbally warning kids and hope to eventually figure out a more permanent solution.

“I will just remind them what happened here. And I don’t know, maybe I can put up a sign,” said Hart. “Maybe we can pitch in and put up a sign just to remind everybody, you know, that you don’t fool around with the tracks.”

According to the Hanover Planning Commission, CSX owns the land and the Buckingham Branch Railroad Leases the tracks. Mark Bryant, the CEO of Buckingham Branch Railroad, told 8News that both companies are not required to install fencing by railroads that are in rural areas.

“Buckingham Branch Railroad is currently working with law enforcement and we are waiting on the outcome of the investigation,” said Bryant.

Bryant also noted how dangerous railroads can be since trains arrive suddenly and unexpectedly. He advised kids to keep away from them.

8News asked Hanover County Public Schools if they were aware these students take this dangerous shortcut to school, they responded with the following statement:

“We are not aware of any widespread concerns that have been expressed previously about students taking this route to school. Nevertheless, we continuously evaluate and update our safety measures, and we remain committed to working with our families and other community partners to help improve the safety of our students and broader community.” Hanover County Public Schools

Dr. John Wheeler, the principal of Atlee High School sent a statement to the school community on Wednesday evening, sending his condolences to Chris’s family and loved ones.

“For those of you who knew Chris, we ask that you remember and celebrate his positivity, kindness, and his incredible ability to empower and lead others in their endeavors. As you know, Chris was always happy and viewed things with an optimistic outlook on life, and our school and community will forever be grateful for Chris’ legacy. For those of you who did not know him, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache.” Dr. John Wheeler, Atlee High School principal

Hanover County Public Schools said students and faculty at Atlee High School plan on wearing the color orange Friday in remembrance, signifying Asare-Budu’s positivity, kindness and warm personality.

“Chris had a lot of friends at school and in the community,” said Lartey. “We already miss Chris so much.”

Lartey also told 8News Asare-Budu loved sports and recently told his dad he wanted to play football in college.