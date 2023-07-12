HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re headed to the Hanover Tomato Festival this weekend, you may want to start thinking of travel plans.

With the popularity of the annual festival, Hanover County officials are expecting heavy traffic along Pole Green Road, between I-295 and Walnut Grove Road on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15 during festival hours.

“Deputies will be directing traffic at key intersections along Pole Green Road, as well as monitoring several others, to ensure traffic flows as quickly and safely as possible,” said Hanover County Sheriff Colonel David R. Hines. “We will also have deputies inside of the event to ensure the safety of all attendees.”

The Hanover Tomato Festival will take place at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane in Mechanicsville from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Keep in mind, the festival does not guarantee all vendors will accept credit cards, and there will be no ATM on site.

Hanover County Tomato Festival traffic route

More information on the festival can be found online here.