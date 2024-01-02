HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know a Hanover County resident who deserves to be recognized for their community work? The county is now accepting nominations for several ‘Spirit of Volunteerism’ awards, beginning Jan 2.

According to officials, these awards are meant to recognize and honor “outstanding individuals” who have invested in the county and its communities. Nominations will be accepted from now until Monday, Feb. 12.

The County will be honoring all nominees at the ‘Spirit of Volunteerism’ celebration from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at Atlee High School. There will be music and light refreshments.

Eight of those nominees will receive one of the following awards:

Spirit of One: A person 19 years or older.

Spirit of Youth: A person 18 years or younger, or still enrolled in high school.

A person 18 years or younger, or still enrolled in high school. Spirit of Youth – Team

Spirit of Dedication: A person 60 years or older.

Spirit of Dedication: A person 60 years or older.

Spirit of Team: A group of two or more adults.

Spirit of Team: A group of two or more adults.

A person who has spent 20 years or more volunteering for a specific organization. Commitment to Community: A local Hanover County business that “exemplifies strong community values” and shown “a sustained commitment” to the community.

“It’s [the event] an opportunity to celebrate active members of our community who have shared their kindness and compassion in service to organizations, schools, faith-based and county programs,” said a Hanover County spokesperson.

Those interested in submitting nominations can visit the Hanover County website to learn more. You may also contact the county’s Department of Community Resources by phone at 804-365-4300 or by email at volunteer@hanovercounty.gov.