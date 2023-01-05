HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new hospital based in Ashland was proposed to Hanover County by the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. The project has not been submitted for zoning consideration at this time.

According to a letter of support provided by Hanover County’s Fire Chief Jethro Piland, “ambulances from Hanover County must currently travel via interstate 95 and State Routes 1 and 301 to reach Richmond-area hospitals.”

He continued on to explain that, “this transport often occurs during high traffic congestion, further delaying critical medical treatment.”

According to the county, the proposed hospital would be located on Sliding Hill Road near the Interstate 95 exit. The chosen property has been identified as approximately 40 acres and includes multiple zoning categories. However, according to the county, the project’s initial phase will only use approximately 20 acres for the hospital.

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital is expected to host a community meeting — virtual or in-person — on the project soon. But the official date and time have not yet been set.