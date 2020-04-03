Here’s how Hanover students can get free wifi

Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public School is offering free internet and WiFi access to students and staff at 15 locations.

The county said that although a stay-at-home order is in place, students and families can still travel to schools to get materials and resources, like internet access.

The following locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

  • Atlee High School
  • Hanover High School
  • Lee David High School
  • Patrick Henry High School
  • Pearson’s Corner
  • Mechanicsville
  • Pole Green
  • Beaverdam
  • South Anna
  • Chickahominy
  • Oak Knoll
  • Laurel Meadow
  • Stonewall
  • Elmont
  • Liberty

Students can gain access through the HCPS Guest network. If a student needs access, click here.

