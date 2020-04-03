Here’s how Hanover students can get free wifi

Late night internet addiction or working late man using laptop computer in the dark

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public School is offering free internet and WiFi access to students and staff at 15 locations.

The county said that although a stay-at-home order is in place, students and families can still travel to schools to get materials and resources, like internet access.

The following locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

Atlee High School

Hanover High School

Lee David High School

Patrick Henry High School

Pearson’s Corner

Mechanicsville

Pole Green

Beaverdam

South Anna

Chickahominy

Oak Knoll

Laurel Meadow

Stonewall

Elmont

Liberty

Students can gain access through the HCPS Guest network. If a student needs access, click here.