Here’s how Hanover students can get free wifi

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public School is offering free internet and WiFi access to students and staff at 15 locations.
The county said that although a stay-at-home order is in place, students and families can still travel to schools to get materials and resources, like internet access.
The following locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:
- Atlee High School
- Hanover High School
- Lee David High School
- Patrick Henry High School
- Pearson’s Corner
- Mechanicsville
- Pole Green
- Beaverdam
- South Anna
- Chickahominy
- Oak Knoll
- Laurel Meadow
- Stonewall
- Elmont
- Liberty
Students can gain access through the HCPS Guest network. If a student needs access, click here.