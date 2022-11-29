HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Mechanicsville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, and traffic patterns will be altered throughout the day to allow for parade and pedestrian traffic.

Traffic Changes

Traffic on Hanover Green Drive will be limited to parade traffic only beginning at 11 a.m. and the downtown Mechanicsville area will be closed to traffic at 1:30 p.m.

All roads along and within the parade route will be closed to traffic throughout the entirety of the parade, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Parade Route

The parade route will begin at Signal Hill Road to Strain Avenue and travel north on Strain to Hillis Way. From Hillis, the parade will travel east to Atlee Road, and then south to Business Route 360. The parade will end as the floats turn onto Elm Drive from Business Route 360.