‘He’s fast, handsome’: K9 Yoshi joins Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new member of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has joined the force — and he has four paws, sharp teeth, and a lot of school training.
The department announced on Facebook on Saturday that K9 Yoshi and his ‘human partner,’ Deputy Dante Hill completed the Basic Utility Canine School training to become a member of the patrol division’s midnight shift.
The 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd weighs 60 pounds and loves his Kong toy, according to HCSO.
