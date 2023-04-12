Many parents choose to fill the area beneath a playground with sand or mulch to provide a soft cushion when kids descend from equipment.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is now accepting kindergarten enrollments for the upcoming, 2023-24 school year.

Children must be five-years-old on or before Sept. 30, 2023, to be eligible for enrollment.

Families can check to see which school district their child will attend by clicking here. parents or legal guardians may enroll children online or by a printed enrollment form.

Families will also need to fill out a School Entrance Health Form, which can be accessed here.

After filling out the School Entrance Health Form and Student Enrollment Form, families are required to make an in-person appointment with the school registrar where they will be able to submit a variety of required documents, including a photo ID, birth certificate and proof of residency. School registrars can be contacted here.

Families are encouraged to enroll their children in kindergarten by June 1.