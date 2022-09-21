HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found around the Emporia area in June have been identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.

According to the Southhampton County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of 65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan were found on June 21, 2022.

65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan photo provided by Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan had last been seen at her home in the 6600 block of Rural Point Road on Wednesday, May 25. She was last spoken to by phone on May 26 and was reported missing by her family on May 28.

The Southhampton County Sheriff’s Office is working with Hanover County investigators to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective B, Grizzard at 757-653-2100.